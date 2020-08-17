BSF personnel dies of COVID in Manipur

A BSF personnel died of COVID-19 in Manipur on Sunday, according to C. Arunkumar, Medical Superintendent, RIMS. The 44-year-old belonged to the 182 Battalion of the Border Security Force, Koirengei, Imphal . He was admitted to the RIMS on August 10.

Mr. Arunkumar said that in the last 24 hours, 68 persons and 111 personnel from Central armed forces tested positive. Three including the BSF personnel died on Sunday, taking the total fatalities to 16. Also, 194 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

So far, 4,597, including 1,192 personnel were tested. The total positive cases were 4,569 and 2,632 persons were discharged. Of them, 247 were security personnel. There were 1,921 active cases. The recovery rate was 57.60%, according to Mr. Arunkumar.

Meanwhile, the authorities have extended the night curfew and the total lockdown till August 31.