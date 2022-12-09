  1. EPaper
BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange fire along international border in Rajasthan

The Border Security Force has called for a flag meeting with their Pakistan counterparts which is expected to be held on December 10

December 09, 2022 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Border Security Force (BSF), mounted on camels, patrol along the India-Pakistan international border near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. File Photo

Border Security Force (BSF), mounted on camels, patrol along the India-Pakistan international border near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) troops and Pakistan Rangers exchanged fire late Friday evening in the Anupgarh sector along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, officials said.

No casualties have been reported on the Indian side, they said.

The BSF has called for a flag meeting with their cross-border counterparts which is expected to be held on Saturday along the Anupgarh sector in Sriganganagar district of the state, officials said.

Some movement of locals along the Indian side is understood to have first drawn fire from the Pakistani side following which the BSF troops retaliated, they said.

It is very rare that the troops exchange fire along the Rajasthan front of the international border that runs along Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu too.

More details and inputs on the incident are awaited, a senior officer of the border force said.

