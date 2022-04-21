BSF officer ends his life in Tripura

Mina fired a shot on the head with his service weapon

A senior officer of the Border Security Force died by suicide by firing a bullet on his head on Wednesday, police said. L.R. Mina, Deputy Commandant of the 89 Battalion, was declared dead when shifted to hospital. He was 57.

The incident occurred at the battalion headquarters in Ambassa of Dhalai district, 82 km east of Agartala. Mr. Mina fired a shot on the head with his service weapon.

Mr. Mina hails from Rajasthan. Police said investigation was on into the incident. BSF officials could not be reached for details.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can seek help and counselling by calling helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-40769002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.