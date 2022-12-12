  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from creek area near border in Gujarat

December 12, 2022 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

“The Border Security Force (BSF) on December 11 nabbed three Pakistani fishermen and seized their boat from a creek area near the India-Pakistan border off the Kutch district coast in Gujarat,” the BSF said.

“In a special search operation conducted overnight, three Pakistani fishermen were apprehended in the early hours of Monday from the Harami Nalla creek area,” a BSF release said.

"Upon learning about the movement of a Pakistani fishing boat and fishermen inside the Indian territory of the creek, the BSF patrol immediately rushed to the spot and seized their boat. On seeing the BSF personnel approaching them, fishermen started fleeing towards Pakistan. However, BSF jawans chased them and apprehended three Pak fishermen," it said. They are residents of Zero Point in Pakistan.

The preliminary questioning revealed one of the fishermen was held by BSF in 2017 as well and was lodged in the Bhuj Jail for a year before he was repatriated to Pakistan from the Attari Wagah border.

“The fishermen told BSF that they entered Indian territory for fishing as it is their main source of livelihood,” said the release, adding nothing suspicious was found on the seized boat.

