BSF lodges protests with Pak Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing along IB in Jammu

October 20, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Jammu

PTI

The BSF has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing at a forward post along the Indo-Pak border. File photo of them at R S Pura Sector of Jammu. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing at a forward post along the Indo-Pak border here, in which two BSF personnel were injured, officials said on Friday.

The BSF took up the issue with Pakistan Rangers at a commandant-level flag meeting held at a border outpost (BoP) along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura sector on Thursday evening, they said.

Two BSF personnel were injured on Tuesday after Pakistan Rangers "resorted to unprovoked firing" on border guards along the IB at the Vikram BoP in Arnia sector here, according to officials.

During the meeting, BSF officials also raised the issue of smuggling of narcotics from across the border and said they have pictorial evidence of smugglers killed by the force, the officials said.

As usual, they said, Pakistan Rangers denied their involvement.

