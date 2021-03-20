BSF kills Bangladeshi ‘smuggler’ in Tripura

Jawan fired two rounds in self-defence, it says

The BSF shot dead a Bangladeshi national allegedly involved in cattle smuggling at a border village in north Tripura early on Saturday. It said a jawan of the Border Outpost (BOP) located at Yakubnagar under the Kadamtala police station fired two rounds from his service weapon in self-defence leading to the death of the intruder.

The deceased was identified as Bappa Mia (32). The BSF informed its counterpart BGB over the incident and urged the latter to cooperate in taking back the body.

“Information about the involvement of Bappa Mia in trans-border crimes was regularly shared with the BGB,” a BSF statement issued from the Tripura Frontier Headquarters read. It claimed the jawan resorted to firing after he was attacked with sharp cutting weapons by the cattle smugglers from both sides of the border.

The jawan fired two rounds from his non-lethal Pump Action Gun (PAG) in self-defence.

Bappa Mia was later found dead inside the Indian territory, the statement said adding that his accomplices had fled to their respective sides taking advantage of the darkness. The BSF recovered a sharp cutting weapon, a fence cutter and a cattle from the spot.