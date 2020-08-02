BSF jawan, two smugglers arrested

Chandigarh

02 August 2020 23:22 IST

The Punjab police on Sunday said they have busted another Pakistan-backed cross border drugs and weapons smuggling racket, with the arrest of two smugglers and yet another BSF constable, posted along the Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said the Jalandhar rural police, which unearthed the racket, had recovered a .30 bore pistol (made in China), along with five live rounds and ₹24.50 lakh as drug money, from the three — identified as Surmail Singh, Gurjant Singh and BSF constable Rajendra Prashad.

The smugglers revealed that they were working for a man who was closely linked with Pakistan-based smugglers for smuggling of heroin and weapons, Mr. Gupta said.

Advertising

Advertising