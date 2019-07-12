BSF jawan loses hand in attack by cattle smugglers

A Border Security Force constable lost his hand in an attack allegedly by cattle smugglers from Bangladesh.

Anisur Rehman, a constable deployed near the Angrail Border outpost near Bongaon in West Bengal, suffered injuries from crude bombs hurled by the smugglers, the BSF said. The incident occurred early on Thursday and the jawan is being treated at a hospital in Kolkata

“Many pellets of bomb pierced the jawan’s body, which affected his lungs, liver and stomach. The BSF troops on duty nearby reached the spot and found their comrade unconscious and grievously wounded,” a statement by the BSF said. The culprits fled after the attack.

The BSF has issued an alert to its counterparts on the other side of border, the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), and registered a strong protest with them.

Porous border

The South Bengal frontier which extends from the Sunderbans in south to Malda in the north is the most porous border in the entire eastern theatre. Since 2014, at least five BSF personnel have been killed by cattle smugglers and about 150 have sustained injuries.