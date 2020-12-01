BSF jawan killed in Pakistan firing in Rajouri

BSF has retaliated "strongly and effectively" on Pakistan Army posts, a spokesperson said.

One BSF jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri on Tuesday.

"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri Sector on the Line of Control again, in which BSF Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite died," an official spokesman said.

The deceased jawan not only retaliated to the enemy fire but also saved many of his colleague's lives, the spokesman said.

IG BSF, Jammu, N S Jamwal described Guite as "a gallant and sincere borderman."

Meanwhile, the BSF has retaliated "strongly and effectively" on Pakistan Army posts.

The mortal remains of the soldier will be sent by air to Imphal and then to his native place Vill- Maphoukuki Post- Lamlong The-Sadar Dist-Senapati State –Manipur, where his last rites will be performed with full state honours, the spokesman said.