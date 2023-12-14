GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BSF jawan killed in blast in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

The explosion is claimed to have been triggered by Naxalites with the death coming a day after a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed in an IED explosion in Narayanpur

December 14, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KANKER

PTI
New recruits of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) take part in a graduation parade ceremony in Humhama, outskirts of Srinagar in November 2023.

New recruits of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) take part in a graduation parade ceremony in Humhama, outskirts of Srinagar in November 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A 45-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed in a blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Thursday, the second such death in two days.

The incident occurred near Sadaktola village under Partapur police station limits when a joint team of the BSF and district police force was out patrolling, a senior police official said.

BSF head constable Akhilesh Rai sustained injuries in an explosion triggered by Naxalites, he said. Mr. Rai was administered preliminary treatment and referred to Pakhanjur for further medical care but succumbed to the injuries, the official said.

Mr. Rai was a native of Uttar Pradesh.

A search operation by a joint team of BSF, District Reserve Guard and district police force is underway in the area, the official added.

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed and another injured after Naxalites attacked a team of security personnel and triggered a blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Narayanpur district of the State on Wednesday.

