BSF jawan killed in avalanche along LoC, 6 troops rescued

A BSF jawan was killed and six others were rescued after an avalanche along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Naugam sector of the valley at 8:30 P.M. on Monday.

A search and rescue operation was launched immediately, a senior officer of the border guarding force said.

“Out of the seven troops deployed in the area, six were safely rescued but one constable trapped could not be revived even after much effort,” he said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is deployed along the LoC under the operational command of the Army.