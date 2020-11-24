BSF hands over intruder’s body to Pakistan Rangers

Pakistani national was killed in Samba district of Jammu.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday handed over the body of a Pakistani national who was killed near the International Border (IB) in Samba district on Monday.

An official said the body was returned during a flag meeting between the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers at the Border Post-64 in Samba district.

The BSF said the body of Pakistani national was handed over to Pakistan Rangers “on proper receipt of documents and with full honour”.

The BSF officials identified the deceased as Abdul Hamid, a resident of Chaman Khurd, Shakargarh in Pakistan.

“The meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere,” the officials said.

Eleven BSF officials and 15 Pakistan Rangers took part in the meet, officials said.