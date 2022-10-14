BSF guns down Pakistani drone along border in Amritsar

BSF personnel at the Shahpur border outpost fired 17 rounds after they noticed the drone coming from the Pakistani side around 4:30 a.m., an official of the border guarding force said

PTI Chandigarh
October 14, 2022 13:52 IST

Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Border Security Force troops in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday shot down a drone after it had sneaked into the Indian territory from Pakistan, officials said.

Illuminating bombs were also used to increase visibility as it was still dark, said the official, adding that the drone was shot down immediately after it entered Indian territory.

A rope was also found attached to the drone, the official said, adding that a search operation was underway in the area.

BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday had said the force was alive to the threat of drones and that it had been working to counter it.

The BSF guards India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The total length of Punjab's border with Pakistan is 553 kilometres.

