BSF DG Johri repatriated to parent cadre, likely to take over as M.P. Police chief

V. K. Johri likely to take over as M.P. police chief

V. K. Johri likely to take over as M.P. police chief

BSF Director General V. K. Johri was on Tuesday repatriated to his parent cadre of Madhya Pradesh, an official order said.

The 1984-batch IPS officer will be the first senior police officer who has moved out from a central paramilitary force to a State.

According to the order, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the proposal of the Home Ministry for repatriation of Mr. Johri to his parent cadre with immediate effect.

Officials close to him said that he was likely to take over as Director General of Madhya Pradesh Police.

