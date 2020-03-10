BSF DG Johri repatriated to parent cadre, likely to take over as M.P. Police chief

BSF Director General V. K. Johri was on Tuesday repatriated to his parent cadre of Madhya Pradesh, an official order said.
The 1984-batch IPS officer will be the first senior police officer who has moved out from a central paramilitary force to a State.
According to the order, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the proposal of the Home Ministry for repatriation of Mr. Johri to his parent cadre with immediate effect.
Officials close to him said that he was likely to take over as Director General of Madhya Pradesh Police.
Also read | IIM Indore to train MP police on tackling misinformation without Internet suspension
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.