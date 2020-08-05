Brus reject resettlement sites proposed by Tripura non-Brus

GUWAHATI

05 August 2020 16:12 IST

Organisations of the displaced refugees from Mizoram also rejected inclusion of Joint Movement Committee in monitoring team for settlement

Three organisations representing the Bru community displaced from Mizoram have rejected the sites proposed by the Joint Movement Committee (JMC), an umbrella group of non-Brus in Tripura, for their resettlement.

The Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples’ Forum, Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples’ Coordination Committee and Bru Displaced Welfare Committee have also trashed the demand for inclusion of four JMC members in the monitoring team for the resettlement of the Brus.

Advertising

Advertising

The JMC comprising the Bengali, Mizo, Buddhist Barua and other communities had on July 21 submitted a memorandum to the Tripura government specifying six places in Kanchanpur and Panisagar subdivisions of North Tripura district for the resettlement of the Brus who fled ethnic violence in Mizoram since 1997. The JMC also proposed settling 500 families at most in these places.

“The interference of the Kanchanpur Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and Mizo Convention [prime constituents of JMC] in site selection is completely unjustified as they are not a part of either the quadrilateral agreement or signatory,” the three Bru organisations said in a letter to North Tripura district’s Superintendent of Police on August 3.

The quadrilateral agreement was signed among the Bru groups, the Centre and the State governments of Mizoram and Tripura in New Delhi in January this year.

“Inclusion of four JMC members in the monitoring team for the settlement of Bru internally-displaced people is also not applicable since they are not having no connection or involvement in the issue of either repatriation to Mizoram or resettlement in Tripura during the last 23 years,” the Bru organisations said.

The three refugee groups insisted on resettling some 6,500 families in clusters of at least 500 families at each of the sites of their choice —seven in North Tripura district and five in the adjoining Dhalai district. The sites proposed by the JMC, they said, are unconnected by road and electricity and too far from hospitals, schools and other facilities.

The Bru groups also demanded the arrest of the JMC leaders for “abusive, derogatory and inflammatory statements” against the Bru community.

The JMC leaders denied any slanderous statements against the Brus and said their choice of sites for the resettlement of the refugees from Mizoram would be a win-win situation for both groups.