Bru refugees in Tripura continue to stage blockade over deaths in relief camp

A two-year-old boy and a woman died in a Bru relief camp prompting the refugees to stage road blockade in the area in Tripura bordering Mizoram for the third consecutive day on Saturday, demanding resumption of free ration and cash-dole to them, officials said.

Mizoram Bru Displaced People’s Forum (MBDPF) alleged that the two died of “starvation” after the Centre “stopped providing free ration and cash-dole” to the inmates of the relief camps from last month following commencement of the ninth and final repatriation process from October 3. It is scheduled to be completed by November 30.

Kanchanpur Sub-divisional Magistrate Abhedananda Baidya confirmed the deaths of an infant and a 60-year-old woman in the Naisingpara relief camp, but said the “cause of the deaths has not been ascertained”.

Probe under way

An inquiry into the deaths is under way, the SDM said. He refused to comment further on the allegation of the Bru leaders.

As per the relief package provided by the Union government, every adult Bru person living in a camp used to get ₹3.50 in cash and 600 gm rice per day, while a minor received ₹2.50 in cash and 300 gm rice daily. Clothes were given in every three years.

Brus have been living in six relief camps in the area in north Tripura bordering Mizoram since 1997. Reang among 21 Scheduled Tribes of Tripura are known as Brus in the neighbouring Mizoram.

MBDPF vice-president R. Laldawngliana said over phone that two-year-old John Chongprengh and Makoto Reang, wife of Binoda Reang, died on Thursday. He alleged that the refugees informed the authorities and the doctors in Gachirampara, about three kms from the camp, but they did not come.

Protesting against the suspension of the free ration and cash-dole by the government, Bru refugees have been blocking the road blockade Dosda in Kanchanpur and Anandabazar area in North Tripura since Thursday.