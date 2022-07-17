Other States

Brown sugar seized in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar

Iboyaima Laithangbam IMPHAL July 17, 2022 15:52 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 15:52 IST

 Police in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar seized 3.189 kg of brown sugar near the check post along the National Highway 102 on Saturday evening, police sources said on Sunday. The drug was stuffed in 73 soap cases which were concealed in a luxury car driven by one H. Baite, a resident of Moreh, Manipur’s border town.

The seized drug is estimated to be worth about ₹6.40 crore in the international market. Initial interrogation revealed that the brown sugar was supplied by an unidentified person along the international border. It was to be smuggled out of Manipur to some States in the northeast.

Police formally arrested Baite and handed him over to the police station along with the seized brown sugar. Drugs and other contraband items are seized along this highway almost on a daily basis.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Manipur
Myanmar
Read more...