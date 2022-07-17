Brown sugar seized in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar

Iboyaima Laithangbam July 17, 2022 15:52 IST

The seized drug is estimated to be worth about ₹6.40 crore in the international market

Police in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar seized 3.189 kg of brown sugar near the check post along the National Highway 102 on Saturday evening, police sources said on Sunday. The drug was stuffed in 73 soap cases which were concealed in a luxury car driven by one H. Baite, a resident of Moreh, Manipur’s border town. The seized drug is estimated to be worth about ₹6.40 crore in the international market. Initial interrogation revealed that the brown sugar was supplied by an unidentified person along the international border. It was to be smuggled out of Manipur to some States in the northeast. Police formally arrested Baite and handed him over to the police station along with the seized brown sugar. Drugs and other contraband items are seized along this highway almost on a daily basis.



