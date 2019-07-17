Brothers killed in Jaipur as car hits motorcycle

In a gruesome accident, two brothers were killed and five others injured when a speeding car hit several other cars and two-wheelers at the Jaipur Development Authority Circle on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg here on July 16. The two young men, riding a motorcycle, were thrown off by the impact and received fatal injuries.

The deceased, Punit and Vivek, were sons of Constable Rajkumar Parashar, posted in the Jaipur Central Jail. Three cars and half-a-dozen two-wheelers were damaged in the accident, while the traffic on the busy arterial road came to a standstill for over an hour. Those injured were admitted to Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident and said it was “heart-wrenching” to know of the tragic death of two brothers. He wished a speedy recovery to the injured.