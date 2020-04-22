Brothers killed after release from jail

Two men freed a week ago following the Supreme Court’s directive to decongest jails were killed in western Assam’s Baksa district during a scuffle with villagers they allegedly used to torment.

The incident in Athiabari village happened on Wednesday morning. Police said brothers Biswajit and Haradhan Das were sent to jail in an adjoining district two months ago for a series of criminal activities.

“They reached their own village today (Wednesday) morning and ran into a group of angry villages,” Baksa SP Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

The brothers were killed in the scuffle that ensued, he added.