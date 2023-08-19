HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brothers accused of ₹12 crore fraud in online booking contract at tiger reserve in Maharashtra

The irregularities by the firm partners that had a contract with the TATR were uncovered during an audit

August 19, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Chandrapur

PTI
Representational image of tourists at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra

Representational image of tourists at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra

A case has been filed against two brothers operating a firm that was given a contract for online booking of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, after it came to light that they allegedly indulged in irregularities worth more than ₹12 crore, police said.

The accused duo, Abhishek Vinodkumar Thakur and Rohit Vinodkumar Thakur, are residents of Chandrapur city, and a case of cheating was registered against them at Ramnagar police station on Friday, they said.

The complaint was lodged by Divisional Forest Officer Sachin Shinde against the duo, whose partnership firm — Chandrapur Wild Connectivity Solution — was given the task of online booking, a statement issued by the district Superintendent of Police (SP) office said.

"The accused brothers have been operating online bookings at the TATR since the past few years. However, recently it came to light that the accused allegedly did not pay ₹12,15,50,831 to the tiger reserve's management," it said.

A senior forest department official said, "It was found that they did not pay the required amount to the TATR. Their irregularity came to light during a routine audit. When the authorities sought clarification from them, they failed to furnish details of payments. Also, they did not cooperate with the officials." After that, the TATR management last week terminated their firm's services and appointed a new agency for online booking, he said.

According to the police, a detailed audit was conducted for the years 2020-21 to 2023-24, in which it was found that the firm was supposed to pay ₹22,80,67,749 to the tiger reserve management. However, it paid only ₹10,65,16,918, but did not make the payment of ₹12,15,50,831.

The accused violated the terms and conditions of the agreement and embezzled the amount, they said.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against the accused duo and investigation into the case is on, the police added.

TATR is said to be the largest tiger reserve in Maharashtra. Chandrapur district is located in eastern parts of the State.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.