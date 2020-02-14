Brother of CAA violence victim files complaint against police

Mohd Salauddin, brother of Aleem, one of the five persons who lost their lives in Meerut after the protest against the amended citizenship law turned violent on December 20, 2019, has lodged a complaint against the Meerut police alleging that Aleem was killed in police firing. He has also purportedly attached video evidence with the complaint to prove that the police took Aleem to hospital in their vehicle.

Local news reports suggested that the district administration had been maintaining that the mortal remains of Aleem were left by unidentified people in the government hospital. DM Anil Dhingra had ordered a magisterial inquiry in the case.

In the complaint addressed to the DM and the SSP, Mr. Salauddin has named 20 policemen, including the SHO of Nauchandi police station Ashutosh Kumar, for planning to shoot at the protesters.

“Aleem was returning home from the hotel, where he worked, after shops were shut down when the protests started on December 20. When Aleem was near the City Hospital, he was hit by a bullet in the head fired by the policemen of Nauchandi police station,” alleged Mr. Salauddin in the complaint.

The locals, he said, took him to the City Hospital which refused to provide treatment to his brother and he died at the hospital. “Locals put his body on the road. Policemen came after some time and took the body to the government medical hospital and got his post-mortem done,” claimed Salauddin in the complaint.

“I have collected this information and evidence on my own. I didn’t reach out to the police earlier because of fear,” said Mr Salauddin. “The police took a long time in giving us the post-mortem report. Now, policemen in plainclothes threaten us to make peace with what is left with us, otherwise we will be in for a long haul,” he alleged.

Supreme Court lawyer Ali Zaidi, who is representing Mr. Salauddin, said the police were “misleading” the inquiry on the basis of bogus evidence. “If the district administration doesn’t register an FIR, we will approach the court.”