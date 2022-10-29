BRO conveys commitment to maintaining Mizoram roads

The agency has started repairing a strategic stretch after villagers undertook a mass voluntary work

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started repairing an 18 km stretch of road in Mizoram’s Mamit district a week after local people undertook the project voluntarily.

The residents of villages between Dapchhuah and West Phaileng had waited a year for the BRO’s Project Pushpak to repair the stretch. The Hindu had reported on the mass voluntary work started on October 20.

In a statement received by the villagers on October 28, the BRO underlined its commitment to improving the damaged stretch “against odds” while pointing out unparalleled rains received by Mamit district adversely affected almost all roads in the area.

“Project Pushpak of BRO reacted post-haste and started repair works on priority and also took measures to minimise the damage,” the project’s chief engineer, S.P. Kolipey said.

The work on the entire road stretch shall be complete at the earliest to help the villages commute in comfort and enhance the socio-economic condition of the environment, he said.

The BRO said Project Pushpak had “concluded a contract earlier for the surfacing of the road” touching Dapchhuah, but the “contractor did not respond and perform” as was required of him.

“Hence, BRO cancelled the contract and decided to execute the work departmentally by employing own resources,” Mr Kolipey said.

The BRO also said the specifications of the damaged stretch have been raised to standards higher than what was planned in the previous contract.

“The positive response from BRO-Project Pushak has been appreciated by the people affected by this road,” said H. Lalthanchama, a local advocate who sent a legal notice to the BRO in April for not undertaking the repair work.