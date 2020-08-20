British-born orphanage manager in Odisha arrested in child abuse case

A British-born man, who is managing an orphanage in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor boy.
The accused, identified as John Patrick Bridge, was produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody, said Rahul P. R, Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police.
The victim was one among about 400 children staying in the orphanage called Faith Outreach situated in the Cox Colony area of Jharsuguda town.
Bridge was booked under Section 341 of the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and further investigations were going on, said Mr. Rahul. The boy hailed from Rayagada district.
Another inquiry into the misuse of funds given to Faith Outreach by a New Zealand-based funding agency is also going on. The Faith Outreach was established two decades ago by Bridge, who has since taken Indian citizenship, and his wife. It was providing both shelter and education.
Meanwhile, Faith Outreach was sealed by the Jharsuguda district administration under a child rights protection guideline.
In a similar child abuse case, Faiz Rehman, a pastor running a child shelter home called Good News India Dream Centre in Dhenkanal district was arrested in 2018.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath