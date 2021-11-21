‘Bring White Paper on investments received’

Jagdeep Dhankh

Kolkata

21 November 2021 01:35 IST

Dhankhar asks ex-Minister to give details of business summits

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday asked Amit Mitra to come out with a White Paper on details of investments received from five editions of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), alleging that the former State Finance Minister’s “misplaced eloquent economic optical illusions have been a heavy drain on development”.

He also questioned why were the BGBS details hidden after assertions of “resounding success”. Mr. Mitra, who has been appointed the Chief Economic Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after he relinquished the Finance portfolio recently, had refuted Mr. Dhankhar’s accusation that he had not responded to queries on investments proposed in the five editions of BGBS, saying he had given details of these in a letter to the Governor.

“Your reliance on four-page communication is misplaced as it does not in the least even advert to the five issues flagged, much less render response,” Mr. Dhankhar wrote in a letter to Mr. Mitra on Friday.

Mr. Dhankhar and Mr. Mitra have been engaged in a verbal duel over the success of business summits.

“There just can be no rationale for not rendering details of the much projected investment of over ₹12.30 lakh crore in five BGBS editions. Why hide BGBS details after assertions of ‘resounding success’!” Mr. Dhankhar wrote.

“Why not reveal achievements and expenses qua each BGBS event since 2016 as regards actual investment made, and jobs created?,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

Expresses concern

He asked Mr. Mitra to come out with “full disclosure on BGBS” at the earliest by way of a White Paper.

“Sought response @DrAmitMitra as his misplaced eloquent economic optical illusions have been a heavy drain on development, transparency and accountability in the State,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted on Saturday along with a copy of the letter to Mr. Mitra.

For investment, governance must be in “accord with constitutional norms and with respect to democratic values and human rights”, he wrote on the microblogging site.

Mr. Dhankhar had on November 9 called upon the Mamata Banerjee Government to come out with a White Paper on BGBS with details of investments attracted from the business summits and expressed concern at the alleged lack of response from the then State Finance Minister on the information sought by him in August last year. He had attached a copy of his letter to the Chief Minister dated August 25, 2020, along with his tweet.

Mr. Mitra too posted the copy of his four-page letter written on September 24, 2020, in the reply to the Governor’s queries and questioned whether he was “suffering from amnesia”.

Mr. Mitra described the Governor’s tweet on business summits as “a classic case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde”.