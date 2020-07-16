Bridge collapses in Bihar just a month after inauguration

Patna

However, according to the State government the main bridge is still intact

A portion of a bridge inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a month ago over river Gandak in Gopalganj district of Bihar was on Wednesday washed away in flood water.

The 1,440-m Sattarghat bridge was inaugurated by Mr. Kumar on June 16 through video conferencing. He also laid the foundation stone for the ₹263.47-crore bridge on April 5, 2012.

The bridge connects Gopalganj district with Saran and East Champaran districts, reducing the distance between Motihari and Chhapra by 45 km. It was built by the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam.

On Wednesday, the swollen Gandak washed away the northern side of the newly inaugurated bridge and disrupted traffic movement, causing inconvenience to commuters of three districts.

However, the State government has claimed that the main bridge is still intact. A government press release said: “There is false news about Sattarghat bridge being damaged in the media. About two kilometres away from it, the access path of a small bridge which is 18 meters in length leading towards Gopalganj, has been cut.”

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav took potshots over “loot and corruption” in the NDA government after the Sattarghat bridge was washed away just 29 days of its inauguration.

“The bridge constructed over eight years after spending ₹263 crore collapsed in just 29 days…the Bhismpitamah (godfather) of organized corruption Nitish Kumar ji will not speak even a word on this, nor he will sack the corrupt companion, the Road Construction Minister…everywhere, there is loot in Bihar”, tweeted Mr. Yadav.

Many rivers in Bihar, especially in the northern parts of the State, are swollen and flowing above the danger mark, giving rise to the threat of flood in those areas.