Bridge collapses in Bihar just a month after inauguration

A portion of a bridge inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a month ago over river Gandak in Gopalganj district of Bihar was on Wednesday washed away in flood water.
The 1,440-m Sattarghat bridge was inaugurated by Mr. Kumar on June 16 through video conferencing. He also laid the foundation stone for the ₹263.47-crore bridge on April 5, 2012.
The bridge connects Gopalganj district with Saran and East Champaran districts, reducing the distance between Motihari and Chhapra by 45 km. It was built by the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam.
On Wednesday, the swollen Gandak washed away the northern side of the newly inaugurated bridge and disrupted traffic movement, causing inconvenience to commuters of three districts.
Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav took potshots over “loot and corruption” in the NDA government after the Sattarghat bridge was washed away just 29 days of its inauguration.
“The bridge constructed over eight years after spending ₹263 crore collapsed in just 29 days…the Bhismpitamah (godfather) of organized corruption Nitish Kumar ji will not speak even a word on this, nor he will sack the corrupt companion, the Road Construction Minister…everywhere, there is loot in Bihar”, tweeted Mr. Yadav.
Many rivers in Bihar, especially in the northern parts of the State, are swollen and flowing above the danger mark, giving rise to the threat of flood in those areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath