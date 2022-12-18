Bridge collapses in Bihar before inauguration

December 18, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Patna

A portion of the bridge collapsed on December 18, 2022 before its inauguration in Bihar’s Begusarai district. The bridge was constructed under Chief Minister NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) scheme but could not be inaugurated due to lack of approach road.

The 206-meter long bridge constructed over river Budhi Gandak between Aaakriti Tola Chowki and Bishanpur under Sahebpur Kalam police station of Begusarai district was constructed in 2017 at the cost of over ₹13 crore but the front portion of the bridge between pillar number 2-3 collapsed on Sunday and fell into the river. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Recently, a crack was noticed in the front portion of the bridge but no action was taken to repair the crack by concerned officials, rued villagers. The bridge was constructed under chief minister NABARD scheme. The construction work of the bridge was started in February 2016 and it was completed in next year in August 2017. But, the bridge was not inaugurated on it due to lack of approach road but, occasionally, tractors and heavy vehicles were said to be crossing the bridge.

“A JCB machine had passed on the bridge few days ago and since then a portion of the bridge was lumped. Today it collapsed but thankfully no casualty was done”, a police official at Sahebpur Kamal police station told The Hindu, requesting anonymity. “Grave irregularities were done in construction of this bridge. It fell down in the morning time and casualty was averted as even it was not inaugurated, tractors were crossing over it”, local Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Satanand Sambuddha alias Lallan Yadav said.

Earlier in July 2020 too, a portion of a 9.1 kms Sattarghat bridge constructed at the cost of ₹263.47 crore in Gopalganj district was collapsed after 29 days of its inauguration by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Made on a budget of ₹263 crore in eight years, the bridge collapsed in just 29 days. Father of organized corruption Nitish Kumar will not utter a word on this, nor will he suspend his corrupt road minister. Its loot all over in Bihar”, RJD leader and then Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had tweeted.

In August 2022, Nitish Kumar severed ruling ties with BJP and joined hands with RJD and other several parties to form mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Mr Yadav is now Deputy chief minister of the state and refrained from making any tweet over bridge collapse in Sahebpur Kalam of Begusarai district on Sunday.