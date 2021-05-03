Other States

‘Bribe sought to hand over victim’s body’

The son of an 80-year-old woman alleged on Sunday that the staff of a government hospital here was not handing over her body and demanding ₹8,000 for it.

A visibly shattered Mr. Shankar told media on Sunday that his mother had succumbed to COVID-19 at the Deen Dayal Hospital on Friday.

He alleged that since then, the hospital staff were dilly-dallying on the matter.

They warned him not to visit as it was a COVID facility and would rudely turn him down whenever he approached the hospital authorities, according to Mr. Shankar.

On Sunday, one of the hospital staff told him to pay Rs 8,000 if he wanted to secure his mother,s mortal remains, Mr. Shankar said.

