Breakthrough in Lonavla double murder, one held

Pune: More than two months after two students from an engineering college were found murdered in Lonavala, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case finally made a breakthrough, arresting one person.

The police are on the look-out for another person.

The mutilated, unclothed bodies of 22-year-old Sarthak Wakchaure and 21-year-old Shruti Dumbre were discovered in the wooded area near Bhushi dam on April 4. According to sources, both assailants were in an inebriated state at the time of the crime the previous night.

A police officer told The Hindu that the arrested accused has confessed that their intention was to rob the two friends. He is believed to have previously been involved in petty thefts and robberies, the police said.

Investigators said they cracked the case based on the call record details of the suspects, who had stolen the victims’ mobile phones.

“It is possible that the assailants did not initially intend to murder the students. When Wakchaure stood up to them, the assailants became aggressive, given that they were already drunk,” said an official from the local crime branch. As the woman witnessed Wakchaure’s murder, the duo killed her too.

The girl’s hands had been tied behind her back and a cloth had been stuffed into her mouth. Blunt objects had been used to inflict deep injuries on the heads and backs of both victims.

Both victims were final-year students at the Lonavala campus of the Sinhgad Technical Education Society. Wakchaure, who hailed from Rahuri in Ahmednagar district, was pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering, while Shruti who came from Otur in Pune, was studying computer engineering, at the Sinhagad Institute of Technology.

Earlier, the families of the victims had expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the investigation, and had even warned of staging a raasta roko in protest against the tardy pace of the probe. The Director General of Police had last month formed an SIT to investigate the murders.