Two bodies recovered from Ganga Canal during desilting work

Ghaziabad:

23 June 2021 15:11 IST

The stretch of the road along the deep canal is said to be accident-prone and claims many lives every year.

Two bodies were recovered from two cars during the desilting of the Ganga canal in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. They were found in a decomposed state and were identified through documents found on them.

Missing since January

The first body has been identified as that of Dilshad Ansari (32), a taxi driver from Baghra area of the district. He had been missing since January last. Police sources said his brother had lodged a missing person report.

According to police sources, when the water level came down, a car was found in the canal in the Ratangiri area of the district. It created panic in the area. A crane was pressed into service to take out the vehicle. A decomposed body was found on the back seat.

Vinay Gautam, Circle Officer, Budhana, said the deceased was identified on the basis of his driving licence found in his pocket. His brother said Dilshad, who lived in Lakhan village, had come to his residence around midnight of January 17 and told him that he was going to pick passengers from the Delhi airport but went missing after that.

Police sources said preliminary investigation revealed that Dilshad had borrowed the car from his friend.

Mr. Gautam said they were investigating if there was any foul play.

The second body was found in a car that was spotted in the Sikheda area of the district, around 55 km from the spot where Dilshad’s body was found. The deceased was identified as former insurance company employee Harendra Dutt Atreya (62). A resident of Muzaffarnagar city, he was missing since February 4 when he left his house to meet somebody in Miranpur town of the district. His family members had lodged a missing person report in the Nai Mandi police station.