Brawl in Jaipur Central Jail, FIR registered

01 April 2019 13:44 IST

After an alleged brawl in the Jaipur Central Jail, the police have registered a first information report against seven inmates on charges of attacking the jail guards and a Deputy Jailor when they were inspecting a cell in a high security ward of the prison on Saturday.

The jail inmates include four accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case.

The incident occurred after the accused, facing trial in the blasts case, wrote an application to the Special Judge seeking a direction to the jail administration to install a complaint box and ensure the visit of a judicial officer to their ward as per the guidelines of the jail manual. After the court issued notice to the jail authorities, the jail guards allegedly gave life threats to the accused.

In a brawl that followed, Deputy Jailor Raj Mahendra fractured his finger, while several prisoners sustained minor injuries. They were taken to the jail dispensary for first aid.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 332 and 353 of Indian Penal Code, dealing with the assault of public servants.

Director General (Prisons) N.R.K. Reddy said tight security measures had been taken to prevent the recurrence of violence on the jail premises.