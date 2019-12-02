Braille booklet in Odia to create awareness about HIV, AIDS

An Odia Braille booklet to create awareness about HIV infection and AIDS among the visually impaired has been printed by the Red Cross Computerised Braille Press in Berhampur.

This Braille press is the only one in Odisha. It is also located in Ganjam, the most HIV infection prone region of the State. Ahead of the World AIDS Day, the Odisha AIDS Control Society had got this special booklet printed for the visually impaired.

According to press manager Prakash Chandra Rath, they have already printed over 1,000 copies and handed them over to OSACS for distribution. “If needed we will print more copies,” Mr Rath said.

The booklets will be distributed free among visually impaired students and organisations.

This 16-page booklet in Odia language has all necessary information about HIV infection, its transmission, AIDS, prevention, information about the rights of AIDS patients, addresses for HIV test facilities and medical care of HIV positive persons.

Lokanath Mishra, a social activist working with HIV infected persons in Ganjam district, welcomed the publication of the booklet . “Lack of vision makes them more vulnerable and this booklet will help in increasing awareness,” he said.