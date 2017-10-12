‘Braid chopping’ protests spread in Kashmir Valley

The authorities closed all educational institutions in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday as protests over alleged braid chopping incidents spread in the Kashmir Valley. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti pledged to “unravel the motive behind these acts”.

Educational institutes will remain closed onr Friday, too, “as a precautionary measure”, said the order issued by the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

students held demonstrations on the the Kashmir University and the Central University of Kashmir campuses over the incidents.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said, “These incidents are aimed at creating mass hysteria and undermining the dignity of the women in the State.” She said the government will “unravel the motives behind these attacks”.

Suspected militants hurled a grenade outside a beauty parlour in Pulwama, which damaged the window panes. The police said militants lobbed the grenade near the Rajpora Chowk. “A girl suffered minor injuries in the attack,” said the police.

Ceasefire violation

Meanwhile, an Army jawan and a civilian porter were killed in Pakistani firing at forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.