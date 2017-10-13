Braid-chopping incidents: restrictions imposed on movement of people in Srinagar

Restrictions were, on Friday, imposed on the movement of people in several parts of the city in view of the separatists’ call for peaceful protests against the rising braid chopping incidents. All educational institutes in Kashmir remained closed for the second consecutive day.

The Srinagar District Magistrate said restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC would be in force under the jurisdiction of police stations Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, M.R. Gunj, Safakadal and partially in Kralkhud and Maisuma as a precautionary measure.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan said the educational institutions have been shut for the second day. The University of Kashmir also suspended classes for the day but exams were conducted as per schedule on Friday.

Separatist organisations had called for peaceful protests against braid chopping attacks on women in the valley. More than 100 incidents have been reported so far but no arrests have been made even after passage of one month.

Police has formed special investigation teams and offered a reward of ₹6 lakh for information leading to arrest of the culprits.