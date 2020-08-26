Brahmaputra ropeway suspended following a snag

The 1.82-km Brahmaputra ropeway in Guwahati, said to be the longest in India across a river, has been suspended within 48 hours of its official launch on August 24.
Officials of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said the motor that powers the ropeway began malfunctioning on Monday.
“The motor was installed in 2011, two years after work on the project had begun. Lying idle for years, it performed well during the trial run after completion of the project in 2019 but could not take the load of commuters after a few runs,” a GMDA official said.
He said each carriage has a capacity to carry 32 people but only 15 were being allowed because of the pandemic.
The officials said engineers who had handled the project were trying to repair it. The firm that supplied it has also been asked to provide a replacement, specifically a few vital parts that have not been available for a long time.
The ropeway connects Guwahati with North Guwahati on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra.
