BPF sets rider for alliance in Assam polls

Party chief Hagrama Mohilary’s offer is with a rider – keep out of Bodoland Territorial Region

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has said it was game for an alliance with anti-BJP forces provided they keep out of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) comprising four districts of poll-bound Assam.

BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary said his party was ready to go for strategic tie-ups with the Congress-led grand alliance and a front of new regional parties if they agree to BPF contesting 12 Assembly seats within the BTR.

“If they help is in these 12 constituencies, we will help them in 28 seats beyond BTR where we have a considerable support base,” Mr. Mohilary said after a meeting of his party’s central working committee in Udalguri on February 25.

He added that his party’s 12-member core group will decide on which parties the BPF would ally with. “We are discussing with Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal and other parties and the outcome will be revealed soon,” Mr. Mohilary said. He said the BPF’s doors were open to all parties except the BJP and its allies.