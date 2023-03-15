ADVERTISEMENT

Boy rescued from borewell after 24 hours, doctors declare him dead, in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district

March 15, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh)

“Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an assistance of ₹4 lakh to the kin of the boy,” the Collector said.

PTI

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel rescue a boy nearly 24 hours after he fell into a borewell, in Vidisha district, on March 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A 7-year-old boy was rescued nearly 24 hours after he fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district but he could not survive, an official said on March 15. “Doctors declared him dead after examination,” Vidisha Collector Uma Shankar Bhargava told reporters.

The child was rushed to the government hospital in Lateri town, about 14 km from the district headquarters following his rescue nearly 24 hours after he fell into the borewell, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harshal Choudhary said.

“The boy fell into the 60ft-deep borewell on March 14 around 11 a.m. and was stuck at a depth of 43 feet,” an official said. “A parallel pit was dug with the help of JCB machines (earthmovers) to pull out the child,” they said.

“The boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he slipped into the narrow hole at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district,” the official said. “After being alerted by the villagers, a rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to extricate the child,” said Mr. Choudhary.

“An oxygen pipe was lowered into the borewell and rescuers kept an eye on the trapped boy through a night-vision device,” Vidisha Collector earlier said. “Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were pressed into service to rescue the boy,” said the official.

On Tuesday, a 5-year-old boy was pulled out from a borewell after a 9-hour rescue operation in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district but he too was declared dead.

