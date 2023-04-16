ADVERTISEMENT

‘Boy killed, 2 injured in Kargil landmine explosion’

April 16, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Member of the regional parties’ amalgam Kargil Democratic Alliance Sajjad Kargili appealed to the L-G to provide compensation to the victims

The Hindu Bureau

One child was killed and two others injured in a blast, triggered by unattended landmine, in Ladakh’s Kargil district on Sunday evening.

An official said three children, all residents of Kharzong Pashkum area, were injured in the blast that took place at Kurbathang near New Astroturf Ground in Kargil.

“All the boys were less than 15 years of age. One boy died on the way to the hospital and two others were critically injured in the blast,” the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased boy was identified as Baqir. The injured boys are Ali Naqi and Muntazir Mehdi.

Preliminary reports suggested that a landmine went off near Kargil airport when the boys were playing there.

“Saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident in which an unexploded bomb blast killed a boy and injured two others at Kurbathang, Kargil. This is not the first accident; such incidents have taken place in the past also in which human lives were affected,” Sajjad Kargili, a local leader and a member of the regional parties’ amalgam Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), said.

He appealed to the Lieutenant-Governor to provide compensation to the victims. “There is a need to sanitise the area as soon as possible so that such an unfortunate incident would not happen again,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US