‘Boy killed, 2 injured in Kargil landmine explosion’

April 16, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - SRINAGAR

One child was killed and two others injured in a blast, triggered by unattended landmine, in Ladakh’s Kargil district on Sunday evening.

An official said three children, all residents of Kharzong Pashkum area, were injured in the blast that took place at Kurbathang near New Astroturf Ground in Kargil.

“All the boys were less than 15 years of age. One boy died on the way to the hospital and two others were critically injured in the blast,” the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased boy was identified as Baqir. The injured boys are Ali Naqi and Muntazir Mehdi.

Preliminary reports suggested that a landmine went off near Kargil airport when the boys were playing there.

“Saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident in which an unexploded bomb blast killed a boy and injured two others at Kurbathang, Kargil. This is not the first accident; such incidents have taken place in the past also in which human lives were affected,” Sajjad Kargili, a local leader and a member of the regional parties’ amalgam Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), said.

He appealed to the Lieutenant-Governor to provide compensation to the victims. “There is a need to sanitise the area as soon as possible so that such an unfortunate incident would not happen again,” he said.