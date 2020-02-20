Boy falls off cramped auto, dies in Odisha

BERHAMPUR

Journey to school in an overcrowded autorickshaw proved fatal for a four-year-old boy at Digapahandi in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday. Police said Ajay Pradhan fell off the vehicle when the driver made a sudden turn near the Tilottama Nagar area in Digapahandi. The boy sustained serious injuries and died at a hospital.

Ajay was among the 10 children cramped into the vehicle to travel to school.

Angry locals blocked the road at Digapahandi from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. demanding strict measures to stop dangerous transportation of school students in overcrowded autorickshaws. They dispersed following an assurance from police and administrative officials.

