Boy damages glass of SUV in Chhattisgarh Home Minister's convoy, let off after counselling

August 06, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Durg

A 17-year-old boy allegedly damaged the window pane of an SUV in the convoy of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu in Durg district with a metal bracelet he was wearing on his wrist, police said on August 6.

The police caught the boy after the incident which took place on August 5 evening. He was later let off as Mr. Sahu asked the police to release the teenager after counselling, they said.

The boy allegedly committed the act in a fit of rage after his father received minor bruises due to firecrackers being burst to welcome the Minister during a programme in Risali area of Bhilai town on August 5 evening, the police said.

The event was held by Mr. Sahu's supporters on the eve of his birthday.

The incident took place when the Minister was performing rituals in a temple there and the vehicles of his convoy were parked at the spot, Durg Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalabh Kumar Sinha said.

People present there were bursting firecrackers and at that time a small pebble struck the head of the boy's father, he said.

The boy, who was standing near the Minister's cavalcade, in a fit of rage struck the rear window pane of a vehicle in the convoy with his palm and the "kada" (metal bracelet) on his wrist caused damage to the glass and shattered it, the official said.

The boy then tried to run away, but the police personnel present at the spot caught hold of him, he said.

After learning about the reason behind the boy's action, the State Home Minister asked that he be let off him after counselling, the official said.

The police also spoke to the boy and his father and counselled them, the SP said, adding no case was registered in this connection.

