Other StatesKOLKATA 10 June 2020 22:38 IST
Boxing camp restart delayed
Updated: 10 June 2020 22:38 IST
Top Indian boxers will have to wait for a few more weeks for the resumption of the National camp.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had proposed to the Government in the last week of May on resuming the National camp at Patiala from June 10.
“The Punjab government has its rules related to COVID-19. We haven’t got an approval yet. We can resume the camp after getting a clearance,” said a BFI official on Wednesday. The BFI is hopeful of getting the same in a week or two.
