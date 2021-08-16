Boulders block highway in Himachal

Shimla

16 August 2021 00:33 IST

The Manali-Leh highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district was blocked on Sunday after boulders came tumbling down the mountainside, a State disaster management official said.

Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said according to the information received from the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operation Centre, boulders came down near Killing Sarai in Lahaul valley, blocking the Manali-Leh National Highway-3. A team of the Border Roads Organisation has been deployed, he said.

