Botched-up cataract surgeries: case registered against hospital officials

The Indore West police have registered a case against the medical director and the superintendent of the Indore Eye Hospital on the charge of endangering the lives of those who suffered significant impairment of vision after undergoing cataract surgeries there recently.

Chief Medical and Health Officer of Indore district Pravin Jadia said, “An FIR has been registered against Sudhir Mahashabde, the medical director of the hospital, and Suhas Bande, its superintendent.” The case was registered under Sections 336 [act endangering life or personal safety of others], 337 [causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others] and 338 [causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others] read with Section 34 [acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention] of the Indian Penal Code, said Guruprasad Parashar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Indore West.

Licence revoked

The State government had on August 17 had revoked the licence of the private hospital after its patients, who underwent surgeries on August 8, suffered significant impairment of vision due to a postoperative infection.

Earlier, an investigation committee had found negligence and dereliction of duty on the part of health officials and the hospital’s doctors.