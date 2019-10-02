Border Roads Organisation to use plastic to build roads along Sino-India border

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started a pilot project to build roads using plastic waste and environment-friendly technology, primarily along the Sino-India border, said a senior official on Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh, Director General, BRO said here that “six roads in the States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura have been identified for construction using waste plastic material and work on this pilot project has commenced”.

Tripura has a border with Bangladesh while the other five States share border with China.

“This (pilot project) will enable environmental friendly disposal of waste plastic which is otherwise a major cause for concern,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last Independence Day speech, had given a call to curb the use of single-use plastic.

Lt. Gen. Singh said on Wednesday that directions have issued to adopt “environmental friendly techniques of construction in remote border areas of the country”.

The BRO constructs roads in many areas that are in ecologically sensitive zones where restrictions have been imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the use of construction materials like local aggregates and sand, he said.

“To overcome this problem, BRO has adopted innovative modern technology involving use of non-toxic chemicals, polymers, enzymes etc for soil stabilisation to construct road pavements without depending on conventional materials like stone aggregates and sand,” Lt. Gen. Singh added.

“Geosynthetic and technical textile materials” are also being used for “slope stabilisation on a large scale and for construction of pavements”, he said.