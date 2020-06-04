Other States

Border opens after 48 hours of flip-flop

Three orders issued before Gurugram allows inter-State movement

After going back and forth for 48 hours on the issue of movement to and from Delhi, the Gurugram district administration finally withdrew the curbs on inter-State movement on Wednesday.

The Gurugram administration on Tuesday imposed curbs on inter-State movement. However, within a few hours, another set of directions were issued withdrawing the restrictions on the movement. The confusion persisted till the final order on lifting the curbs was made public on Wednesday evening.

The two conflicting orders came on the heels of Chief Minister Manohar Lal explaining during the day how cross-border movement between Delhi and Haryana was a matter of “mutual understanding” and the national capital had shut its borders despite the State willing to open them.

The Haryana government had on May 31 decided to open borders with all neighbouring States in the wake of the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines on “Unlock 1”. But it had a change of heart after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 1 declared shutting of the borders with both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The varying instructions of the two governments over opening of the Delhi-Haryana border were construed by many as a “battle of egos” since they are ruled by different political parties.

The decision of the Gurugram administration to finally allow free movement has come as a huge reprieve to a large workforce commuting to the Millennium City for work. Residents of the two cities now hope for the Delhi government to follow suit and lift the restrictions. They are however keeping their fingers crossed over the permanence of the Gurugram order. A Twitter user underscored his fear saying: “Hope they don’t change it next morning.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 12:47:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/border-opens-after-48-hours-of-flip-flop/article31743685.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY