Booker winner Geetanjali Shree’s event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Novelist Geetanjali Shree, the first Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize for her novel ‘Tomb of the Sand’. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 30, 2022 17:40 IST

The complainant has alleged that there are objectionable comments about Indian deities in Geetanjali Shree’s novel

An event to honour International Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree in Agra on Saturday was called off by the organisers after a complaint was filed against the author alleging there are some objectionable comments about Indian deities in her novel ‘Tomb of Sand’. The felicitation event was to be hosted by cultural organisations Rangleela and Agra Theatre Club.

“The event was called off due to a controversy over a complaint against the International Booker prize winner Geenjali Shree,” Anil Shukla, a functionary of Rangleela, told PTI.

“A man named Sandeep Kumar Pathak from Sadabad in Hathras district has filed the complaint against the writer. In the complaint, he has blamed Geetanjali Shree for alleged objectionable comments on Lord Shiva and mother Parvati,” he said.

Spokesperson of the event Rambharat Upadhyay said that in his complaint, Mr. Pathak mentioned that the comments have “hurt the sentiments of Hindus”.

In May, Geetanjali became the first Indian author to win the International Booker Prize for her novel “Ret Samadhi”, which was translated into English as “Tomb of Sand” by American translator Daisy Rockwell.

Set in north India, “Tomb of Sand” is the tale of 80-year-old Ma, who insists on travelling to Pakistan, simultaneously confronting the unresolved trauma of her teenage experiences of Partition, and re-evaluating what it means to be a mother, a daughter, a woman and a feminist.

Mr. Upadhyay also said Mr. Pathak had tweeted requesting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the DGP for an FIR against Geetanjali.

Mr. Shukla said people are disappointed over the cancellation of the event.