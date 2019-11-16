Booked for ‘defaming’ Gandhi

The Gwalior police on Sunday registered a case under Section 153-A of the IPC against a Hindu Mahasabha member on the charge of making objectionable remarks about Mahatma Gandhi.

“At 4 p.m. on November 14, Naresh Batham was distributing pamphlets in the Daulatganj area which had objectionable words for Mahatma Gandhi,” according to the FIR. Gandhi was held responsible for partition and Nathuram Godse lauded for killing him, said the complaint filed by Ravindra Singh Chouhan, a Congressman.

Meanwhile, Mahasabha members submitted a memorandum to the State government requesting that Godse’s trial be included in school textbooks. CM Kamal Nath said such events would not be tolerated.