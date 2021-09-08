Bombs hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in Bengal, probe on

A few people suffered minor injuries and the gate outside the house was damaged in the incident

At least three crude bombs were hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas early on Wednesday, following which the police initiated a probe, an officer said.

A few people suffered minor injuries in the incident that occurred around 3 a.m., the police added.

The explosions have partially damaged the gate outside the house.

"An investigation is underway. We are checking CCTV footages and talking to eyewitnesses and locals. No arrest has been made thus far," he said.

The MP, who was in Delhi during the time of the incident, claimed that TMC men carried out the attack on his Bhatpara home following the saffron party’s decision to make him an observer of Bhabanipur assembly seat for the upcoming bypolls.

"This is not for the first time that TMC workers have hurled bombs at my residence. They are trying to kill me. It was just last night that my party decided to make me an observer for Bhabanipur constituency and this morning the bombs were hurled. I have heard that a few people were injured in the attack. I want an NIA probe into the incident as I do not have faith in the state police," Mr. Singh told PTI, adding that he would "fight till the end".

Criticising the incident, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said "wanton violence" in West Bengal shows no sign of abating.

"Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial (sic)," Dhankhar wrote on Twitter.

BJP MLA from Nandigram and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, stated that the attack would in no way intimidate Mr. Singh.

"Hurling bombs at MP @ArjunsinghWB's residence validates our allegation that the perpetrators have been assured of impunity by their handlers within WB Administration. Otherwise they won't dare to execute such act.

“However, @ArjunsinghWB is made of steel, won't be intimidated," Adhikari tweeted.