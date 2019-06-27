Bombay High Court judgement on Maratha reservation today

The Bombay High Court will deliver its judgement on reservation for Marathas on Thursday.

On November 29, 2018, the Maharashtra Assembly had passed the Maratha Reservation Bill on 16% quota in government jobs and education for the Marathas, declared a “socially and educationally backward class”. This raises the reservation in the State from to 68% from 52% and crosses the 50% ceiling set by the Supreme Court.

“This is a compelling, extraordinary situation demanding extraordinary solutions within the constitutional framework,” the draft Bill says, while suggesting “expedient” reservation for the Marathas.

In February, an HC division bench comprising Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was hearing a bunch of petitions by the State government as well as those for and against the reservation. While deciding on the quota, the government had considered recommendations made by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC).

In its 1,035-page report, Justice M.G. Gaikwad-headed, nine-member Commission said it took into consideration several parameters before recommending reservation. The commission took note of the Khatri Commission and Bapat Commission and said, “The Khatri Commission had recommended inclusion of Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha in the list of Other Backward Classes as a sub-caste of Kunbi, but had not recommended inclusion of Marathas in the OBC list.”

It also observed that the Bapat Commission was also against the inclusion of the Maratha community in the OBC bracket, which the Maharashtra government did not accept.

The commission said in April 1942, a government resolution was issued by the then government of Bombay with a list of backward classes, which included the Maratha community for the purpose of education. But in 1950, when the Central government prepared a list of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs, the Maratha community disappeared from the list, the commission said.

In one of the arguments made before the court, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi had said, “We have quantifiable data to show that the Maratha community is backward and hence, we had to go beyond 50%.”

He said the State government has the power to make special provisions for the advancement of backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Senior counsel V.A. Thorat, also appearing for the State, had said, “Marathas are known as warriors but the last time we fought a war was 200 years back, so what are the Marathas doing since then?” He had also said, “We do not want political reservation, only educational and social.”

An advocate supporting the quota had said, “Till the time Shivaji Maharaj was alive, he took care of the Marathas and ensured a healthy balance (for them) socially and financially. But after him, there has not been any Maratha leader or king. The status of Marathas has been deteriorating, therefore reservation is needed.”

The MSBCC had relied on the survey results of only 43,000 Marathas, who constitute around 30% of the State’s total population.

Former Advocate General Shreehari Aney had said, “The Maharashtra government has given the Marathas reservation because it has failed to provide adequate education and jobs for them.” He also said the State government has destroyed the concept of equality and violated Article 14 (equality before law) of the Indian Constitution and given Marathas permanent crutches which they will never be able to shed.

An advocate opposing the reservation had said, “The legislation is unconstitutional and is against the principle and philosophy of reservation. It violates the cap of 50% reservation. Only 32% remains for the open pool.”